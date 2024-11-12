Broadwind's Earnings: A Preview

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Broadwind to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Broadwind are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 6.96% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Broadwind's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0 -0.06 0 0.08 EPS Actual 0.02 0.07 0.05 0.20 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% 2.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Broadwind's Stock

Shares of Broadwind were trading at $1.84 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Broadwind

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Broadwind.

Broadwind has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.17, the consensus suggests a potential 180.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pioneer Power Solutions, NuScale Power and Bloom Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Pioneer Power Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, indicating a potential 552.17% upside. As per analysts' assessments, NuScale Power is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 769.57% upside. Bloom Energy received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, implying a potential 606.52% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pioneer Power Solutions, NuScale Power and Bloom Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Broadwind Buy -28.30% $5.57M 0.82% Pioneer Power Solutions Buy -48.38% $653K -13.49% NuScale Power Buy -83.31% $117K -21.13% Bloom Energy Neutral 11.52% $68.52M -13.89%

Key Takeaway:

Broadwind ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Broadwind

Broadwind Inc is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean technology and other specialized applications. The company provide technologically high value products to customers with complex systems and stringent quality standards that operate in energy, mining and infrastructure sectors, in the United States of America. It capabilities include heavy fabrications, welding, metal rolling, coatings, gear cutting and shaping, gearbox manufacturing and repair, heat treat, assembly, engineering and packaging solutions. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions.

Key Indicators: Broadwind's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Broadwind's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Broadwind's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadwind's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Broadwind's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

To track all earnings releases for Broadwind visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.