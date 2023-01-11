Broadwind Shares Soar After Receiving $175 Million in New Tower Orders

Broadwind (US:BWEN) shares almost doubled on Wednesday after the precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for specialized applications said it's getting $175 million worth of new tower orders from a wind turbine manufacturer.

Broadwind shares traded in the early afternoon up $2.20, or 98%, to $4.49.

The order, the largest one Broadwind has ever received from this customer, will be fulfilled throughout 2023 and 2024. The towers will be made in both the Abilene and Manitowoc facilities. It's part of Broadwind's ongoing strategy to increase business with current customers while expanding into new markets and relationships. This specific order secures a significant amount of production capacity for a couple of years, and it's expected to improve the utilization of their plants, cost efficiency, and financial performance.

The order comes with added financial benefits, such as a tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in 2022. The IRA gives tax credits to industries important to the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

This order significantly increases the amount of work Broadwind has on hand compared to the end of the 3rd quarter of 2022, and it's expected to improve the company's profitability. Eric Blashford, the CEO of Broadwind, said, "This order will balance out our production schedule for the next two years, increase the utilization of our facilities, and improve how we operate overall."

The sentiment toward a specific stock among different investor groups can provide valuable insights into its potential performance in the market. Based on the scores provided, institutional funds, corporate insiders, and individual corporate officers all have a positive outlook on the stock in question.

The Insider Sentiment score of 83.25 suggests that corporate insiders also believe the stock is undervalued and have a high level of buying. This model tracks the buying behavior of corporate insiders.

The Fund Sentiment score of 87.32 indicates that institutional funds also have a positive sentiment toward the stock. This score which measures the change in the number of disclosed owners and the shift in portfolio allocation of existing owners, suggests a trend of ownership accumulation among institutional funds.

Overall, the sentiment scores among institutional funds, corporate insiders and individual corporate officers, all pointing to a positive outlook on this stock, is a good indication that they believe the stock is undervalued and has growth potential soon. It could be a sign to other investors to take a closer look at the stock.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.