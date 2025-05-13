Broadwind Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates Full-Year Guidance

Broadwind reports Q1 2025 revenue of $36.8 million, with a net loss of $0.4 million and increased orders.

Quiver AI Summary

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) reported its first quarter 2025 results, revealing total revenue of $36.8 million and a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a profit of $1.5 million during the same period in 2024. The company experienced a 2.1% decline in revenue year-over-year, largely due to reduced sales in mining, oil and gas sectors, while the wind market showed some strength. Orders increased 5% year-over-year, primarily driven by demand for wind repowering adapters and natural gas turbine components. The company reiterated its financial guidance for 2025, expecting revenue between $140 million and $160 million and adjusted EBITDA between $13 million and $15 million. Broadwind remains focused on diversifying its markets and improving operational efficiency to support profitable growth despite challenges such as soft demand in some segments and supply chain delays.

Potential Positives

Total revenue of $36.8 million indicates a stable revenue stream despite a slight decline compared to the prior year.

Total orders increased 5% year-over-year to $30.5 million, showing growth in customer demand, particularly for wind repowering adapters.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% demonstrates operational efficiency and cost management despite facing challenges in certain segments.

The company reiterated its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, indicating confidence in future performance and stability.

Potential Negatives

Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.4) million in the first quarter of 2025, a significant decline from net income of $1.5 million in the same period in 2024.

Total revenue decreased by 2.1% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales volume across key markets like mining, oil & gas, and natural gas turbines.

The Gearing segment experienced a sharp revenue decline of 28.4%, reflecting significant weakness in demand within the mining and oil & gas sectors, leading to an operating loss for the segment.

FAQ

What were Broadwind's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenue for Broadwind in the first quarter of 2025 was $36.8 million.

How did Broadwind's net loss compare year-over-year?

Broadwind reported a net loss of $0.4 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net income of $1.5 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to revenue decline in Q1 2025?

Revenue declined primarily due to lower sales in the mining, oil & gas, and natural gas turbine markets.

What was the outlook for Broadwind's financial guidance for 2025?

Broadwind reiterated its financial guidance for 2025, expecting total revenue between $140 million to $160 million.

What are the recent trends in Broadwind's order volume?

Total orders increased by 5% year-over-year in Q1 2025, driven by demand in heavy fabrications and industrial solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $BWEN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BWEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BWEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWEN forecast page.

Full Release



CICERO, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the first quarter 2025.







FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS









Total revenue of $36.8 million



Total revenue of $36.8 million



Net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share



Net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share



Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, or 6.4% of total revenue



Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, or 6.4% of total revenue



Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x as of March 31, 2025



Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x as of March 31, 2025



Total orders of $30.5 million, increased +5% y/y, as of March 31, 2025



Total orders of $30.5 million, increased +5% y/y, as of March 31, 2025



Reiterating full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance







Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share in the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2024. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $2.4 million in the first quarter compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.





Revenue declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, primarily due to lower sales volume across the mining, oil & gas, and natural gas turbine end-markets, partly offset by stronger sales from the wind market. Revenue in the Heavy Fabrications segment increased 14.7% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand for wind repowering adapters. In the Gearing segment, revenue decreased 28.4% compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower demand in the mining and oil & gas end-markets. Within the Industrials Solutions segment, revenue decreased 29.3% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower shipments for aftermarket natural gas turbine content.





Total orders increased 5% in the first quarter, when compared to the prior year period, benefiting from increased customer demand for repowering adapters in the Heavy Fabrications segment, and natural gas turbine content in the Industrial Solutions segment. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, both orders and backlog reached record levels for the second consecutive quarter. The consolidated backlog decreased on a sequential basis to $117.0 million as of March 31, 2025.





At the end of the first quarter, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $22.6 million. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x at the end of the first quarter 2025.







MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY







“Customer activity continues to strengthen with orders increasing 5% on year-over-year basis, outpacing the average level seen over the past two years,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “With all five of our plants located within the United States we have limited direct exposure to the impact of U.S. trade policies. Therefore, our focus is to continue our diversification strategy directed at growing markets such as power generation and infrastructure, improving our operational efficiency, and increasing asset utilization, to expand profitability throughout 2025.”





“Demand for wind repowering adapters and natural gas turbine content drove the increase in total orders in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago,” continued Blashford. “The Industrial Solutions segment recorded another record high of $10.1 million in orders this quarter, up 38% on a year-over-year basis. Orders for our PRS products, and within our mining end market were softer this quarter. However, we expect steady improvements in order activity across our diverse end-markets for the balance of this year.”





“Within our Gearing segment we entered the power generation market having secured greater than $2 million of related orders from a leading OEM of natural gas turbines,” continued Blashford. “Recent investments in industry leading machining capabilities and quality certifications, supported by our 100% U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, gives us a competitive advantage in growing end-markets like power generation.”





"Despite adverse product mix and supply chain delays impacting some deliveries, we delivered non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% during the first quarter," continued Blashford. "Our lean operations, cost management and customer focus position us to continue delivering profitable growth.”





“As of March 31, 2025, our net leverage was 1.4x, well within our target range of at or below 2.0x,” noted Blashford. “We had $22.6 million of available cash and liquidity to support our operations at the end of the first quarter.”





“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we are reiterating our financial guidance for the full year 2025,” concluded Blashford. “Driven by improving orders, we see continuing momentum as we grow our core non-wind markets. With a policy environment that currently favors domestic manufacturers and limited exposure to evolving U.S. trade policies, we believe that our business is uniquely positioned for profitable growth through the cycle.”







SEGMENT RESULTS











Heavy Fabrications Segment











Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and repowering adapters, compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.







Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 14.7% to $25.2 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by increased demand for wind repowering adapters. The segment reported operating income of $2.2 million in the first quarter, as compared to operating income of $2.0 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the first quarter, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period.









Gearing Segment











Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision-machined components and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.







Gearing segment sales declined by 28.4% to $6.0 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by softness in demand from our mining and oil & gas end-markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the first quarter, compared to operating income of $0.03 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was ($0.2) million in the first quarter, as compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period.









Industrial Solutions Segment











Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.







Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by 29.3% to $5.6 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower shipments of natural gas turbine content. The segment reported operating income of $0.3 million in the first quarter compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the first quarter, as compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period.







FINANCIAL GUIDANCE







Today, Broadwind reiterated financial guidance for the full year 2025. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.















Full Year 2025













$ in Millions







Low





Mid





High











































Total Revenue







$





140





$





150





$





160















Adjusted EBITDA







$





13





$





14





$





15















FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL







Broadwind will host a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at



https://investors.bwen.com/investors



. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.





To participate in the live teleconference:











Live Teleconference:











877-407-9716

























To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025:































Teleconference Replay:











844-512-2921











Conference ID:











13752898











ABOUT BROADWIND







Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at



www.bwen.com









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events— as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.





















BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(IN THOUSANDS)





(UNAUDITED)



























































March 31,













December 31,

































2025





















2024

















ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS:































Cash









$





1,204













$





7,721

















Accounts receivable, net













11,166

















13,454

















AMP credit receivable









2,566

















2,533

















Contract assets









926

















836

















Inventories













49,516

















39,950

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,768

















2,374





















Total current assets













68,146

















66,868















LONG-TERM ASSETS:































Property and equipment, net













45,023

















45,572

















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









14,355

















13,841

















Intangible assets, net













1,237

















1,403

















Other assets













557

















606















TOTAL ASSETS











$





129,318













$





128,290















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES:































Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt









$





4,816













$





1,454

















Current portion of finance lease obligations













2,257

















2,266

















Current portion of operating lease obligations









2,306

















2,115

















Accounts payable













22,967

















16,080

















Accrued liabilities













3,890

















3,605

















Customer deposits













8,876

















18,037





















Total current liabilities













45,112

















43,557















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:































Long-term debt, net of current maturities













7,375

















7,742

















Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion













3,423

















3,777

















Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion









14,094

















13,799

















Other













5

















15





















Total long-term liabilities













24,897

















25,333















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued





























or outstanding













-

















-

















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,902,433





























and 22,593,589 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and





























December 31, 2024, respectively













23

















23

















Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,





























respectively









(1,842





)













(1,842





)













Additional paid-in capital













401,843

















401,564

















Accumulated deficit













(340,715





)













(340,345





)

















Total stockholders' equity













59,309

















59,400















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





129,318













$





128,290





























































BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)





(UNAUDITED)



















































Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025





















2024







































































Revenues









$





36,838













$





37,616













Cost of sales













32,512

















30,979













Gross profit













4,326

















6,637











































OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Selling, general and administrative













3,977

















4,394













Intangible amortization













165

















165

















Total operating expenses













4,142

















4,559













Operating income













184

















2,078











































OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net:



























Interest expense, net













(516





)













(532





)









Other, net













(2





)













3

















Total other expense, net













(518





)













(529





)





































Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes













(334





)













1,549













Provision for income taxes













36

















39















NET (LOSS) INCOME











$





(370





)









$





1,510







































































NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:



























Net (loss) income









$





(0.02





)









$





0.07











































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC















22,361

















21,595











































NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:



























Net (loss) income









$





(0.02





)









$





0.07











































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED















22,361

















21,807

































































BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(IN THOUSANDS)





(UNAUDITED)



















































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025

















2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



























Net (loss) income









$





(370





)





$





1,510















































Adjustments to reconcile net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization expense













1,702













1,596





















Deferred income taxes













(11





)









(8





)

















Stock-based compensation













189













225





















Allowance for credit losses













(16





)









(2





)

















Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan













286













287





















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













2,304













4,632

























AMP credit receivable









(33





)









5,319

























Contract assets









(90





)









800

























Inventories













(9,566





)









19

























Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(394





)









635

























Accounts payable













6,815













(4,005





)





















Accrued liabilities













285













(71





)





















Customer deposits













(9,161





)









(5,097





)





















Other non-current assets and liabilities













23













17













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













(8,037





)









5,857















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



























Purchases of property and equipment













(916





)









(1,744





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(916





)









(1,744





)











































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



























Proceeds from (payments on) line of credit, net













3,356













(4,657





)













Proceeds from long-term debt









-













1,244

















Payments on long-term debt













(361





)









(325





)













Payments on finance leases













(363





)









(401





)













Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock









(196





)









-













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













2,436













(4,139





)

































0.0





%









-















































NET DECREASE IN CASH















(6,517





)









(26





)











CASH beginning of the period















7,721













1,099















CASH end of the period











$





1,204









$





1,073

























































BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(IN THOUSANDS)





(UNAUDITED)























































Three Months Ended

































March 31,





































2025





















2024

























ORDERS:































Heavy Fabrications









$





12,391













$





11,221

























Gearing













7,960

















10,446

























Industrial Solutions













10,104

















7,329

























Total orders









$





30,455













$





28,996



























































REVENUES:































Heavy Fabrications









$





25,248













$





22,016

























Gearing













5,966

















8,337

























Industrial Solutions













5,647

















7,994

























Corporate and Other













(23





)













(731





)





















Total revenues









$





36,838













$





37,616



























































OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):































Heavy Fabrications









$





2,241













$





2,046

























Gearing













(892





)













25

























Industrial Solutions













330

















1,767

























Corporate and Other













(1,495





)













(1,760





)





















Total operating income (loss)









$





184













$





2,078













































































BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





(IN THOUSANDS)





(UNAUDITED)







































Consolidated









Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025





















2024























Net (Loss) Income





$





(370





)









$





1,510





















Interest Expense









516

















532





















Income Tax Provision









36

















39





















Depreciation and Amortization









1,702

















1,596





















Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments









484

















503





















Proxy Contest-Related Expenses









-

















(10





)

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





2,368













$





4,170































































Heavy Fabrications Segment













Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025

















2024



















Net Income









$





1,717









$





2,587

















Interest Expense













147













89

















Income Tax Provision (Benefit)













378













(630





)













Depreciation













1,021













911

















Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments













185













178

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$





3,448









$





3,135























































































































Gearing Segment













Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025





















2024



















Net Loss









$





(961





)









$





(35





)













Interest Expense













63

















54

















Income Tax Provision













6

















7

















Depreciation and Amortization













549

















540

















Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments













99

















102

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$





(244





)









$





668



































































Industrial Solutions Segment













Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

















2024



















Net Income









$





196









$





1,584

















Interest Expense













114













163

















Income Tax Provision













13













23

















Depreciation and Amortization













114













100

















Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments













54













50

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$





491









$





1,920



































































































Corporate and Other













Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025





















2024























Net Loss









$





(1,322





)









$





(2,626





)

















Interest Expense













192

















226





















Income Tax (Benefit) Provision













(361





)













639





















Depreciation and Amortization













18

















45





















Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments













146

















173





















Proxy Contest-Related Expenses













-

















(10





)

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$





(1,327





)









$





(1,553





)







































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.