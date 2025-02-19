Broadwind to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Broadwind will release 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a precision manufacturer serving global markets, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, before market opening. Following the release, a conference call will occur at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, recent events, and answer questions. Interested parties can access the live webcast and presentation materials on the company's Investor Relations website, with instructions to access the broadcast provided. A replay of the teleconference will be available until March 12, 2025. Broadwind specializes in manufacturing components for clean tech and other applications, with a focus on enhancing customer investment performance.

Potential Positives

Scheduled announcement of financial results can indicate transparency and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

Conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, enhancing investor relations and providing opportunities for questions.

Webcast and presentation materials availability can improve accessibility for investors and analysts, fostering a more informed investment community.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Broadwind announce its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Broadwind will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results on March 5, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the Broadwind conference call?

To participate in the conference call, dial 877-407-9716 on March 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast and presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Broadwind's corporate website.

What is Broadwind's focus as a manufacturer?

Broadwind specializes in manufacturing structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications.

How can I listen to a replay of the teleconference?

The teleconference replay will be available until March 12, 2025, at 844-512-2921 using Conference ID: 13751146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BWEN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CICERO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at



https://investors.bwen.com/investors



. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.





To participate in the live teleconference:











Live Teleconference:







877-407-9716





















To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Wednesday, March 12, 2025:











Teleconference Replay:







844-512-2921











Conference ID:







13751146























ABOUT BROADWIND







Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at



www.bwen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.