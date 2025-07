Broadwind Receives Follow-On Order Exceeding $6 Million for Natural Gas Turbine Components

Broadwind secures a $6 million follow-on order for natural gas turbine components, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in the power generation sector.

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment, announced a follow-on order exceeding $6 million from a leading OEM in the natural gas turbine sector. This order, part of a two-year agreement, includes additional volume potential and entails the manufacture of precision machined gearing products for natural gas turbines, with production starting in Q4 2025 and fulfillment anticipated in 2026 and 2027. Broadwind's President and CEO, Eric Blashford, emphasized that this commitment reflects the company's strategy to leverage ongoing demand in the power generation market and highlighted the robustness of its manufacturing capabilities.

Broadwind has secured a follow-on order exceeding $6 million, indicating strong demand in the power generation sector, specifically in the natural gas turbine segment.

The order reflects a minimum first-year commitment as part of a two-year agreement, suggesting potential for additional revenue and business growth in subsequent years.

The production of precision machined gearing products is set to begin in Q4 2025, highlighting the company's active engagement in future manufacturing activities.

CEO Eric Blashford emphasized that this order supports Broadwind's strategy to leverage sustained demand trends in the power generation market, reinforcing the company's focus on long-term growth.

Company dependencies are highlighted, indicating a substantial reliance on a few significant customers, which poses risks if those relationships falter.

Forward-looking statements suggest uncertainty regarding future performance and potential impact from various external factors, including economic conditions and regulatory changes.

Concerns about the sufficiency of liquidity and alternate funding sources in the event of financial instability could indicate vulnerabilities in financial health.

What is the value of the new order Broadwind received?

Broadwind received a follow-on order worth over $6 million from a leading OEM in the natural gas turbine segment.

When will production of the new order begin?

Production for the new order is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What products will Broadwind manufacture under this new agreement?

Broadwind will manufacture precision machined gearing products for use in natural gas turbines.

How long is the agreement for the new order?

The agreement includes a minimum first-year commitment for two years with potential for additional volume.

What does Broadwind aim to achieve with this order?

The order reflects Broadwind's strategy to leverage sustained, multi-year demand trends in the power generation market.

$BWEN Insider Trading Activity

$BWEN insiders have traded $BWEN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL E. SCHUELLER (Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab.) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $5,830

$BWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BWEN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BWEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

CICERO, Ill., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced that the Company has received a follow-on order of over $6 million from a leading OEM in the natural gas turbine segment of the power generation end-market. This order represents the minimum first year commitment on a two-year agreement that includes potential for additional volume.





Under the agreement, Broadwind will manufacture precision machined gearing products for use in natural gas turbines. Production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with fulfillment in 2026 and 2027.





“This order reflects our strategy to capitalize on sustained, multi-year demand trends in the power generation market,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “As we work to complete the initial order awarded in the first quarter of 2025, this expanded commitment underscores the strength of our precision manufacturing capabilities and supports our long-term growth in higher-value precision-machining verticals.”







ABOUT BROADWIND







Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at



www.bwen.com









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.



