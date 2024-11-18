News & Insights

Broadwind price target lowered to $3.25 from $3.50 at Roth MKM

November 18, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Broadwind (BWEN) to $3.25 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a Q3 beat and provided lower-than-expected Q4 guidance as some customers had pulled volume into Q3, and while Orders were up y/y and sequentially, Broadwind’s book-to-bill was below parity and the backlog declined, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

