Broadwind price target lowered to $3.25 from $3.50 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Broadwind (BWEN) to $3.25 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a Q3 beat and provided lower-than-expected Q4 guidance as some customers had pulled volume into Q3, and while Orders were up y/y and sequentially, Broadwind’s book-to-bill was below parity and the backlog declined, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BWEN:
- Broadwind Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Broadwind price target lowered to $2.50 from $4 at Craig-Hallum
- Broadwind Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Broadwind sees Q4 revenue $31M-$33M, consensus $37.19M
- Broadwind reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus (3c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.