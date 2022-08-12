Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The investors in Broadwind, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWEN) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 32% to US$2.83 in the week following its second-quarter results. Broadwind beat revenue forecasts by a solid 16%, hitting US$50m, but it also saw a corresponding increase in statutory losses, which hit US$0.13, some -18% greater than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Broadwind after the latest results. NasdaqCM:BWEN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Following the latest results, Broadwind's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$188.0m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to US$0.43. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$175.5m and losses of US$0.39 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$3.83, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Broadwind, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.00 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Broadwind's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Broadwind's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Broadwind to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Broadwind. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$3.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Broadwind. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Broadwind going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Broadwind (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.