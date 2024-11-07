Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $1.86, demonstrating a +1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.16% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 125% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.85 million, indicating a 35.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $148.07 million, demonstrating changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 121.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.54.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

