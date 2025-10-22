Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.26, marking a -5.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.32% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.77 million, indicating a 17.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -140% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

