Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $1.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.41%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.9% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 260% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.54 million, down 32.31% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.84.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

