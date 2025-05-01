Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed the latest trading day at $1.53, indicating a -1.92% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.41% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $152.66 million, demonstrating changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.64.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

