Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ending at $1.53, denoting a -1.92% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.06%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.85% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.94 million, reflecting a 9.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $152.66 million, indicating changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Broadwind Energy, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.