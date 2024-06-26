Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) standing at $3.47, reflecting a -1.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 20.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.13 million, down 26.98% from the year-ago period.

BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $151.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 39 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.95.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

