Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) was down 4.78% at $2.19. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.77 million, indicating a 17.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -140% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

