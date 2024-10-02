Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) reached $2.18, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.85 million, down 35.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $148.07 million, indicating changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 146. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.01.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

