Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $1.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 142.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $33.94 million, indicating a 9.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $152.66 million, representing changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 80.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Broadwind Energy, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.08. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.39.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.