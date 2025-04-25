Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $1.50, demonstrating a -1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.03, showcasing a 142.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $33.94 million, indicating a 9.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $152.66 million, representing changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.54 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.19.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.