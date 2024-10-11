Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) reached $2.17, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.35% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 125% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.85 million, indicating a 35.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $148.07 million, demonstrating changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 145.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.74, so one might conclude that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

