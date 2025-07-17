Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $2.51, demonstrating a -2.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.74%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 44.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 5.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.02 million, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $151.29 million, signifying shifts of +60% and +5.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.89.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

