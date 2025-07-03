Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $1.84, demonstrating a -1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.02%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 8.97%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.02 million, indicating a 4.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $151.29 million, representing changes of +60% and +5.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.92 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.