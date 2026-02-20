Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.16% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 25% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.97 million, showing a 10.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $157.52 million, which would represent changes of +320% and +10.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 263.64% lower. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.