Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $4.87, demonstrating a +1.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34 million, indicating a 13.35% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $121.9 million, indicating changes of -134.78% and -22.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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