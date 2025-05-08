Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) reached $1.60, with a +1.27% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 12.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.33% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 13, 2025. On that day, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $152.66 million, indicating changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.31 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN)

