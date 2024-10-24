Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) standing at $2.05, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.88% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 125% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.85 million, reflecting a 35.53% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $148.07 million, demonstrating changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Broadwind Energy, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 136.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.17, so one might conclude that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

