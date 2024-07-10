Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ending at $3.21, denoting a +1.9% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 19.02% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.13 million, reflecting a 26.98% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.09 per share and a revenue of $151.41 million, representing changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.33.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.