Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $3.60, moving -10% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 24.61% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.76 million, up 12.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $158.37 million, demonstrating changes of +420% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.73 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.85 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.