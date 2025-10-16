Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.75% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 23.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.77 million, showing a 17.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -140% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

