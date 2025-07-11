Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) was down 1.06% at $1.86. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.53% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.02 million, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $151.29 million, demonstrating changes of +60% and +5.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Broadwind Energy, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.58, so one might conclude that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

