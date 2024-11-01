Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $1.85, demonstrating a +1.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 125% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.85 million, down 35.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $148.07 million. These totals would mark changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 121.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.77, so one might conclude that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

