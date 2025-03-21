Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ending at $1.43, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.03, marking a 142.86% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $152.66 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 80.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Broadwind Energy, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.46.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

