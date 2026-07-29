Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ended the recent trading session at $3.49, demonstrating a -12.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.81% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34 million, indicating a 13.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.08 per share and a revenue of $121.9 million, demonstrating changes of -134.78% and -22.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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