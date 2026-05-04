Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.56, marking a -2.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 28.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 7.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 12, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 250% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $33.13 million, indicating a 10.08% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $145.69 million, representing changes of -130.43% and -7.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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