Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.17, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.38% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 125%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $36.85 million, indicating a 35.53% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $148.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -94.44% and -27.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Broadwind Energy, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 143.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so one might conclude that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.