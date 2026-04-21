Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.32, marking a -7.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 19.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.7%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 250% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.13 million, down 10.08% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $145.69 million, signifying shifts of -130.43% and -7.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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