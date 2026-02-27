Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $2.48, marking a -7.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 10.19%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 25% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.97 million, up 10.15% from the year-ago period.

BWEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $157.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +320% and +10.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 263.64% downward. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.