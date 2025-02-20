Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) reached $1.60, with a -1.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 260% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.54 million, showing a 32.31% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.83, which means Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

