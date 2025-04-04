Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed at $1.58, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.82%.

Shares of the company witnessed an of 0% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 7.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 142.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $152.66 million. These totals would mark changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 80.3% downward. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Broadwind Energy, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.82 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.