Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.54, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.03, showcasing a 142.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.94 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $152.66 million, which would represent changes of +40% and +6.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.54. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.64 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.