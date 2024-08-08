Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) ending at $2.64, denoting a +0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.07% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37.13 million, indicating a 26.98% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $151.41 million, indicating changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.22 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.25 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.