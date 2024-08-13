Broadwind Energy, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.48 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.42 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.3% to $36.45 million from $50.84 million last year.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $0.48 Mln. vs. $1.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.02 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $36.45 Mln vs. $50.84 Mln last year.

