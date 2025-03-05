BROADWIND ENERGY Earnings Results: $BWEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROADWIND ENERGY ($BWEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $33,570,000, beating estimates of $32,533,236 by $1,036,764.
BROADWIND ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of BROADWIND ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 359,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $675,100
- GRACE & WHITE INC /NY added 265,344 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,846
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 184,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,205
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. removed 150,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $342,758
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 150,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,148
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 101,689 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,175
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 97,392 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,096
