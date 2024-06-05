Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 154.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BWEN has returned 29.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Apogee Enterprises (APOG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises' current year EPS has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.5% this year, meaning that BWEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #202. The industry has moved -22.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Apogee Enterprises as they could maintain their solid performance.

