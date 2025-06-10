Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BWEN has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 0.4% on average. This means that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ferguson plc (FERG). The stock has returned 23.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ferguson plc's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that BWEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ferguson plc is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Ferguson plc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.