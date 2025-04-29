Broadwind to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Broadwind will announce Q1 2025 results on May 13, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Broadwind, a precision manufacturer serving global markets, announced the scheduled release of its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results, recent events, and facilitate a Q&A session. Interested parties can access the call via a live webcast on the company's investor relations website and are advised to prepare at least 15 minutes in advance. Additionally, a replay of the teleconference will be available until May 20, 2025. Broadwind specializes in manufacturing components for clean technology and other specialized applications.

Potential Positives

Broadwind is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The planned conference call on May 13, 2025, highlights the company's proactive approach to discussing its financial performance and engaging with stakeholders.

Availability of a webcast and replay options demonstrates Broadwind's focus on accessibility and investor engagement.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any financial guidance or specific expectations for the first quarter results, which may cause apprehension among investors seeking clarity.

Lack of details regarding recent events could imply potential challenges or issues that the company is not ready to disclose, raising concerns about transparency.

The timing of the earnings release and conference call (early morning before market opening) may limit investor participation and engagement, potentially affecting stock trading sentiment.

FAQ

When will Broadwind release first quarter 2025 results?

Broadwind will announce first quarter 2025 results on May 13, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call on May 13, 2025?

The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

To listen to the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of Broadwind's website at least 15 minutes early.

Is there a way to replay the teleconference?

Yes, a replay of the teleconference will be available until May 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Broadwind?

You can find more information about Broadwind at their corporate website, www.bwen.com.

$BWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BWEN stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BWEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

CICERO, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at



https://investors.bwen.com/investors



. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.





To participate in the live teleconference:







Live Teleconference:



877-407-9716





To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025:







Teleconference Replay:



844-512-2921







Conference ID:



13752898







ABOUT BROADWIND







Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at



www.bwen.com





