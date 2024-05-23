News & Insights

Broadway Industrial Group’s Promising AGM Insights

May 23, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Broadway Industrial Group Limited (SG:B69) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Broadway Industrial Group Limited, key company figures including the CEO and CFO presented an overview of the business and financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. The Chairman highlighted the Group’s investment potential before the meeting proceeded with its agenda. The presentation slides and AGM results were made available on the SGXNet.

