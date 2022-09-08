Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shareholders have endured a 69% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 69% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 35% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 28% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Broadway Financial grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Broadway Financial's revenue is actually up 65% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:BYFC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Broadway Financial shareholders are down 69% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Broadway Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

