Broadstone Net Lease Updates Development Commitments for Growth

The latest update is out from Broadstone Net Lease ( (BNL) ).

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has updated its build-to-suit development commitments, now totaling $246.5 million, to be funded by the second quarter of 2026. The company continues to focus on expanding its pipeline with projects that promise future growth while remaining committed to acquisitions that enhance short-term results. BNL’s leadership will also participate in the Nareit REITworld 2024 Annual Conference, highlighting their ongoing strategic efforts to optimize and grow their diversified real estate portfolio.

