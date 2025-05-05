Broadstone Net Lease Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.25% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Broadstone Net Lease. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $17.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Broadstone Net Lease's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadstone Net Lease analyst ratings.

Discovering Broadstone Net Lease: A Closer Look

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The company has selectively invested in net leased assets in the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types. The company focuses on investing in real estate that is operated by creditworthy single tenants in industries characterized by positive business drivers and trends. The company targets properties that are an integral part of the tenants' businesses and are therefore opportunities to secure long-term net leases.

Key Indicators: Broadstone Net Lease's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Broadstone Net Lease displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Broadstone Net Lease's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadstone Net Lease's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadstone Net Lease's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

