Broadstone Net Lease initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) with a Neutral rating and $18 price target The firm sees the company’s “encouraging” portfolio simplification strategy away from healthcare and into industrial development as priced in at current share levels. It seeks further evidence of sustainability of its new algorithm.
