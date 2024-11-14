News & Insights

Broadstone Net Lease initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 14, 2024 — 05:26 am EST

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) with a Neutral rating and $18 price target The firm sees the company’s “encouraging” portfolio simplification strategy away from healthcare and into industrial development as priced in at current share levels. It seeks further evidence of sustainability of its new algorithm.

Read More on BNL:

