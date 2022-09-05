Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$3.7b

By selling US$139k worth of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) stock at an average sell price of US$21.38 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$253m after the stock price dropped 6.8% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Broadstone Net Lease Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Roderick Pickney, sold US$86k worth of shares at a price of US$21.50 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.69. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Broadstone Net Lease didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:BNL Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares, worth about US$72m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Broadstone Net Lease Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Broadstone Net Lease in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadstone Net Lease. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Broadstone Net Lease you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

